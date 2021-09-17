InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Down to $69.92

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.92, but opened at $67.88. InterDigital shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

