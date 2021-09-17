International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 41,114 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.26% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYN. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $828.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

