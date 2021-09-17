International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ GH traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

