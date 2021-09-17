International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,243. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.