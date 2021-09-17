International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 637.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 630.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $127.83 and a one year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

