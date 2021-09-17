International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 34,047 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.17% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,634. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.