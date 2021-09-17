International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,569. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.36. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

