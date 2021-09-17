International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $644.37. 6,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.