International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $2.67 Million in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 323,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

