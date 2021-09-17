International Biotechnology Trust PLC Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 785,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 13,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

