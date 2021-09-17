International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 199.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.09% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,220 shares of company stock worth $1,118,438 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $96.89. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

