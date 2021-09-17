International Biotechnology Trust PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $167.00. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,613. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

