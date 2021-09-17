International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 1.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.30.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.