International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. 129,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

