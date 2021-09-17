International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. 152,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

