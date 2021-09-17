International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $510,300.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,400. The firm has a market cap of $634.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
