International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $510,300.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,400. The firm has a market cap of $634.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.