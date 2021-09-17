Internet Computer Price Tops $58.01 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $58.01 or 0.00120195 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.45 billion and $252.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00178115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.99 or 0.07233565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.14 or 0.99784828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.63 or 0.00830138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,187,571 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

