Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,175.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,395.09. Interroll has a 12-month low of $4,308.28 and a 12-month high of $4,308.28.

Get Interroll alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interroll in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.