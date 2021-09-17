Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.45 on Friday, hitting $564.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.