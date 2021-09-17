Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $706,000.

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

