Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,792. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $135.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

