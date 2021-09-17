Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPKW opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,148 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter.

