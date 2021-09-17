Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.90. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 1,864 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

