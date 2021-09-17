Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 98 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.