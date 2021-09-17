Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$15.24 on Friday. 34,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

