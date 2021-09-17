Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IUSS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

