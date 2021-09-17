Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

