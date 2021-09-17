Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

