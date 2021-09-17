InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0025 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $287,195.47 and $138,440.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00133897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045463 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,561,650 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

