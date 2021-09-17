Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,954 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Investindustrial Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Investindustrial Acquisition

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

