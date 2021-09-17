Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 17th (ADC, CHX, CLDX, CURI, GTLS, GTY, KGSPY, MKTW, MTZ, NNN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 17th:

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX). They issued a sell rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

