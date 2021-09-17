Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) recently:

9/15/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $259.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.36.

9/9/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2021 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

