Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (ACET, AGFS, ALOT, AMKBY, APVO, ARKO, AROW, ASHTY, BBL, BFC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

