Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – WM Technology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

