Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) recently:

9/13/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

8/27/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

