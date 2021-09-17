Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) recently:
- 9/13/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.
- 8/27/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
