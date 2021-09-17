Investors Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 142.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 385,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 226,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

