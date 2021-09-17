Investors Buy High Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,924% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.