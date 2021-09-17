Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,641 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.52% of Invitae worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invitae by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 361,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA opened at $29.74 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

