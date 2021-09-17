ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

