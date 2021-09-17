IoTeX Price Tops $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $600.72 million and $49.48 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00307807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

