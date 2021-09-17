iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Down 0.8%

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.