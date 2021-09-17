IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,634,000 after buying an additional 215,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

