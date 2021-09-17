iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 4.2%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.51. 5,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

