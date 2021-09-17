Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,883 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

