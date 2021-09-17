Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

IRM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

