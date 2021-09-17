iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

