iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.19 and last traded at $86.19. Approximately 2,904,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,531,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.