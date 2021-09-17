iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $109.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.