iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV remained flat at $$78.88 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,893 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85.

