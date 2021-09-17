iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 141,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 268,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.